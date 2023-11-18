Women’s votes key factor in MP polls: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis remarked on Saturday that women's votes are poised to be the decisive factor in the recently concluded Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, expressing significant enthusiasm towards the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Assembly polls for the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh occurred on Friday, with the vote counting scheduled for December 3.

Interacting with reporters at a programme here, Fadnavis, who addressed several rallies in MP, also said 40 seats will see close fights and this too would be a deciding factor. Of the 5,60,58,521 voters in MP, 2,87,82,261 are males and 2,71,99,586 are females.

Asked whether he would be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Fadnavis said he will stand for Assembly polls from Nagpur. Answering a query, the Deputy CM said the state government was working on a legislation on the lines of the Telangana Public Security Act, which gives authorities provisions for effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations.

The state government is working on the Maratha quota issue and it will fulfil the commitment given to the community by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he said in reply to another query.