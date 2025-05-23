'Won’t Succeed’: Raj Thackeray on Supposed Bid to End Thackeray-Pawar Influence

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray has strongly asserted that while there are deliberate efforts underway to diminish the political influence of the Thackeray and Pawar families in Maharashtra, such attempts will ultimately fail. Speaking candidly in an interview with Mumbai Tak, Thackeray expressed serious concerns over the current state of Maharashtra, stating, "Leaving politics aside, the condition of Maharashtra is indeed very bad today."

During the interview, Thackeray addressed a wide range of issues. When asked whether there is a systematic attempt to end the Thackeray-Pawar brand of politics, he responded firmly: "There is no doubt that such efforts are being made. Definitely! But it will not succeed. I am ready to put that in writing it will not end."

Reflecting on his family's legacy, Raj Thackeray said that the Thackeray name has had a lasting impact on Maharashtra from Prabodhankar Thackeray, to Balasaheb Thackeray, Shrikant Thackeray, and then himself and Uddhav Thackeray. He emphasized that surnames do matter, suggesting they carry both historical and political significance.

When questioned about his apparent shift in political direction especially in a time when many are aligning with the BJP Thackeray replied, "What do I see? A prime example is the talk of war. War is not simply about eliminating six terrorists or responding to a terrorist attack. What has happened recently cannot be described as a war."

Addressing the broader military and political implications, he questioned, "All these things have come before the country. What will you say about it now? What have we done to ourselves? I had said at that time this is our opportunity. But what have we done with it?" He was referring to the ongoing tensions and military conflict between India and Pakistan