"Words are not enough!" Raj Thackeray calls for concrete action in Manipur case

A video depicting atrocities against women in Manipur has gone viral, triggering strong reactions from across the country. The Supreme Court has also given an ultimatum to the central and state governments. The Opposition, including the Congress, has criticized the Modi government for its failure to prevent violence in Manipur.

Despite having a BJP government in Manipur and a visit from Amit Shah, the state continues to experience turmoil. The circulation of a distressing video depicting two women being stripped naked by a mob has sparked nationwide outrage. Adding to the horror, a 21-year-old girl was brutally gang-raped, and her brother and father were tragically killed. In response to these appalling incidents, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has strongly criticized the government's handling of the situation.

Raj Thackeray has tweeted, “The visuals which are circulating on various social media regarding the Manipur barbaric incident are heart wrenching and a shame on the government. I had written a letter to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister with an appeal to interfere and find a solution on an urgent basis. Unfortunately things stand as they are and that is such a tragedy. The perpetrators of this heinous act should be hanged till death. If the central government doesn’t take a firm stand, then I appeal to our President to interfere.”

“The happenings in Manipur since 3 months has damaged not only the fabric of Manipur but the entire country. If after a few years, something very damaging and detrimental takes place, then the government will be responsible. Though the Prime Minister has condemned this incident, it’s not enough. Words are not enough!! Action is the need of the day! Otherwise one cannot guarantee the Northeast to remain a part of our country,” he further added.