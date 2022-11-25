World Bank India head Auguste Tano Kouame meets Maha CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 25, 2022 12:04 PM 2022-11-25T12:04:01+5:30 2022-11-25T12:04:46+5:30
World Bank's newly-appointed country director Auguste Tano Kouame met Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and discussed the possibilities of further extending the multilateral body's work in the state.
Kouame, who also met deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis here, said the bank is mulling extending a four-year project on helping the agriculture sector fight climate change's impact, adding that it had committed USD 650 million.
It is also looking at projects on the skulking front which will be focused on the youth, women and also instilling essential knowledge for policymakers, he said. Apart from that, it is looking at urbanisation in a big way, especially on fighting floods and drought, Kouame said.
Fadnavis said the meeting focused on ongoing and upcoming joint projects. Officials from various government departments including agriculture, irrigation and skill development were present at the meeting.
It was fantastic meeting you, Country Director Mr. Auguste Tano Kouamè !— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 24, 2022
Your concern towards our concerns, positive approach, meaningful discussion really made us happy and very hopeful !
Excited to bring to speed all our projects with @WorldBankIndia !@WorldBank #Maharashtra https://t.co/33qFfN72q0