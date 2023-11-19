World Cup 2023 Final : Virat Kohli scores his fifth successive fifty

Virat Kohli registered yet another fifty in the World Cup as he continued his rich form in the tournament. 5th successive fifty this tournament and 9th 50+score as well. Gets there with a punch to long-on. Raises his bat and just gets on with it.

In the 32 ODI matches the Narendra Modi stadium has hosted, the average first innings score has been 237 while the average second innings score has been 208. The highest total recorded at this venue has been by South Africa, when they scored 365/2 against India in 2010. India lost that match by 91 runs. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja played in that match.