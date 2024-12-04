Wrestler Vikram Parkhi Death: Maharashtra Kumar Kesari Titleholder Dies at 30 Just Days Before Wedding

Wrestler Vikram Parkhi, who was set to marry in just a few days, tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack. Known for his exceptional skills in wrestling, Vikram had earned recognition at both national and international levels, including winning the prestigious Kumar Maharashtra Kesari title. He was also preparing for his wedding, with the auspicious date for his "haldi" ceremony already set.

On December 12, Vikram, a wrestler from Mushi, went for his usual exercise session. However, during his workout, he suffered a sudden heart attack and passed away within moments. This untimely demise has left the wrestling community, as well as the people of Mushi, in deep mourning.

Vikram, who had achieved several prestigious titles, including the Maharashtra Kumar Kesari, had a promising future ahead of him. He had won multiple national medals and titles and had also participated in international competitions. His death at the young age of 30, just before stepping into married life, has left his family, friends, and the wrestling community in shock.

His father's legacy as a retired soldier who fought in the 1999 Kargil War and served the country with pride added to Vikram’s sense of discipline and hard work. His passing has been deeply felt, and the wrestling world has lost a talented and dedicated athlete.