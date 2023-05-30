Yavatmal: 17-year-old girl hangs herself after being excluded from wedding by family

A tragic incident unfolded in Dolamba as a 17-year-old girl named Pooja Dilip Dumare allegedly took her own life by hanging herself. The reason behind her extreme step seems to be her anger over not being taken to a wedding.

Pooja's mother, father, and brother had left for a wedding in Pimpalner (Tq. Arni) on Monday, but Pooja insisted on accompanying them. Unfortunately, they left without her. While they were away, Pooja tied a nylon rope to her house and took her own life by hanging herself.

The incident was discovered by concerned citizens who promptly informed Pooja's father, Dilip Mahadev Dumare (52). He reported the tragic event to the police in Dolamba. The investigation into this heartbreaking incident is being conducted by Sub-Inspector Shivraj Pawar under the guidance of Station House Officer Shyam Sontakke.