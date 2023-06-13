Yavatmal: Bus-truck collision injures seven on Nagpur-Tuljapur highway

A collision occurred between a State Transport Corporation bus and a truck near Bhosa on the Nagpur-Tuljapur National Highway in Yavatmal. The accident took place at 10 am, resulting in injuries to seven bus passengers.

A bus travelling from Yavatmal to Kinwat via Ghatanji was involved in an accident. While making a turn at Bhosa Chauphuli, it was struck by a truck. Thankfully, the bus did not overturn, averting a major disaster. However, seven passengers seated on the driver's side sustained injuries in the collision. Upon the occurrence of the accident, nearby citizens promptly rushed to provide assistance. The accident resulted in the disruption of traffic on one side.