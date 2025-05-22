Yavatmal Crime: Maharashtra School Principal Murders Husband, Allegedly Uses Students to Hide Body In Forest

In a shocking turn of events, a woman who worked as a principal in an English medium school has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband and then, incredibly, disposing of his body in a jungle with the alleged assistance of her students. The gruesome details of the crime came to light on Wednesday, sending shockwaves through the community. The deceased has been identified as Shantanu Arvind Deskhmukh, while the accused is his wife, Nidhi Tiwari-Deshmukh. According to Santosh Manwar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Crime, the partially burnt body of a man was discovered on May 15, 2025, in a jungle in Chousala.

"All top police officials visited the spot and immediately launched an investigation," ACP Manwar stated. "Based on credible information, we ascertained that Shantanu Deskhmukh had been missing from his home since May 13. We also noted that he had not visited a particular bar he frequented, which was unusual." The investigation soon led police to Shantanu Deskhmukh's residence, where his wife, Nidhi Tiwari-Deshmukh, was interrogated. "When questioned further, she confessed that she killed her husband because she was fed up with his constant torture," Manwar revealed.

According to the ACP, Nidhi allegedly poisoned Shantanu, leading to his death. The most alarming revelation, however, came next: "Nidhi then took the help of students, who used to come to her for classes, and threw his body in the jungle," the ACP added. "This is how we managed to solve this complex case." Shantanu himself worked as a teacher in an English medium school. Police are now investigating the full extent of the alleged involvement of the students and other details surrounding this disturbing crime.