Yavatmal Double Murder: City Gripped By Panic After Liquor Dispute, and Property Feud Turn Deadly

In a grim series of events in Yavatmal, two murders occurred within a shocking twelve-hour span. The first incident stemmed from a dispute over liquor, while the second involved a fatal argument between brothers regarding property.The first incident took place near the Talav Fail Power House area. Jagdish Thakur, 48, a resident of Pimpargao Slum was fatally stabbed during a drunken altercation with his brother-in-law. According to the complaint filed by Jagdish's sister-in-law, Radhika Thakur, the two men were consuming alcohol together when a dispute erupted. In the heat of the argument, Nitin Manohar Katre, 37, residing near Power House Talav Fail allegedly attacked Jagdish with a knife, killing him on the spot. City police swiftly arrested Nitin Katre based on the complaint.

While the police were still processing the scene of the first crime, a second murder occurred in the Pimpargao area.near Balaji Mangal Karyalaya, around 6 PM on Wednesday. This time, a younger brother allegedly killed his elder sibling over a property dispute. The deceased has been identified as Pramod Pandhari Pendor, 37, while the accused is his younger brother, Kavishwar Pandhari Pendor, 35, both residents of Yavatmal. Kavishwar allegedly attacked Pramod with an iron rod, resulting in his immediate death. Based on the complaint filed by Pramod's wife, Sapna, city police registered a murder case against Kavishwar Pendor and apprehended him. Under the guidance of Police Inspector Ramkrishna Jadhav of the City Police Station the dedicated search team, including Assistant Inspector Vikas Dande, constables Pradeep Naikwade, Raosaheb Shende, Gaurav Thackeray, Milind Darekar, and Sunil Paithane, promptly arrested the accused in both murder cases.

