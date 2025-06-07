Yavatmal Horror: 21-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in Public by Group of Attackers

A wave of murders has gripped the city since Tuesday. On Friday night around 9:45 PM, a young man was stabbed to death by a group of five to six individuals in the Sankat Mochan area, sparking panic in the locality.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj Ghatale, aged 21. He was admitted to the government hospital in a severely injured condition, where doctors declared him dead.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the scene to track down the suspects. It is suspected that the murder may have been the result of a dispute Suraj had with a few individuals two days earlier.