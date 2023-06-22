Yavatmal: Majestic 'Veer' tiger returns to Tipeshwar wildlife sanctuary after two years

After a two-year absence, the renowned tiger known as 'Veer' has made a comeback to the Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. 'Veer' is the offspring of the T-1 tigress and was born in the Pilkhan region of the sanctuary in 2018. This majestic tiger is easily identifiable by the distinctive 'V' marking on its head, which led to its fitting name, 'Veer’.

In June 2021, the tiger ventured beyond the boundaries of the sanctuary, embarking on a quest to establish its own territory. Despite extensive efforts by the field staff, the search operations failed to locate the tiger. Interestingly, in January 2021, 'Veer' was spotted in the forests near Pusad; however, it soon moved away once again. Remarkably, just last week, a group of tourists managed to capture photographs of the elusive 'Veer' tiger within the premises of the Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. Unfortunately, due to the absence of a radio collar, the movements of the tiger could not be tracked by the Maharashtra forest department.