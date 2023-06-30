Yavatmal: Mystery surrounds death of male tiger in Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary

A male tiger was found dead on Thursday morning in the Patanbori Wildlife Range, which falls under the administration of Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. This occurrence has generated considerable attention within the forestry community. However, the exact reason behind the tiger's death remains unknown, leaving investigators puzzled.

On Thursday morning, forest guard Raju Tumram and a group of seasonal labourers were conducting a routine patrol in the forest area known as Bhavankhori Bit section No. 105. During their patrol, they came across the body of a tiger. Recognizing the significance of the discovery, Raju promptly reported the incident to his superiors. It is believed that the tiger had passed away approximately three to four days prior to their finding.

The fact that all the organs of the deceased tiger were undamaged drew the attention of both veterinary officers and forest officials. They arrived at the scene and carefully inspected the tiger's body. Their observations revealed that the tiger was a male and showed no signs of injuries. Furthermore, a thorough search of the surrounding area by the forest officials yielded no traces of human footprints. To gather more information, the veterinary officer conducted an autopsy of the tiger. However, the exact cause of the tiger's death remained unknown.

Necessarily sealed samples of the post-mortem will be sent to the Deputy Director, Regional Justice Assistant, Scientific Laboratory in Amravati for examination. The inspection report will reveal the cause of the tiger's death once it is received. Ravindra Kondawar, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), is investigating this incident.