Yavatmal: Olaava Pashu Premi Foundation installs water tanks for stray animals and birds in city ahead of summer

Yavatmal's Olaava Pashu Premi Foundation installed 19 cement water tanks for stray animals and distributed 51 water containers for birds in Yavatmal city.

The project was launched keeping in mind the scorching summer ahead. The project was inaugurated at the hands of Yavatmal District Collector Amol Yedge, who appreciated the foundation's efforts. Water tanks for birds are made of plastic bottles to reduce waste and promote recycling.

The foundation emphasized that the water tanks were only given to genuine people who agreed to take on the responsibility of caring for birds and animals. Founder of the foundation Sumedh Kapse said, "Our aim is to provide respite to animals and birds who suffer during the summer time. We hope the project will encourage more people to come forward and take care of our furry and feathered friends."

The foundation also urged people to come forward and take responsibility for local animals and birds. Kamal Bagdi, Mangesh Khune, Pawan Dabhekar, Dr Sudha Patel, Dr Alok Gupta, Gaurav Jomiwale, Mayank Ahir, and Santosh Jadhav are taking efforts.