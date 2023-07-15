Yavatmal: Three youths stab 25-year-old man to death with sharp knives

A tragic incident occurred at State Bank Chowk in Yavatmal City on Friday night, where a 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed by three young individuals using sharp knives. The victim, identified as Chetan Babarao Chitrav, resided in a rented house near Jagat Mandir in the Umarsara area. The motive behind Chetan's murder remains unclear. Upon receiving the report, the local police and crime branch promptly arrived at the scene to investigate the matter.

Chetan was immediately taken to a government hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The prevailing situation in Yavatmal City is marked by a complete breakdown of law and order. Incidents of murder have been occurring with alarming frequency in the district. Just a few days ago, Roshan Maske was also killed due to a dispute between two criminal gangs, with the mastermind still at large. Several eyewitnesses have observed the three men stabbing Chetan, instilling a sense of fear among the residents of Yavatmal. The murders are occurring openly on the streets, in front of citizens.