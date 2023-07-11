Yavatmal: Woman swept away in flood while returning to village

In a heart-wrenching incident at Panchgwhan, Taluka Babhulgaon, a woman lost her life after being washed away in a flood on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Nanibai Bhimrao Deotale (52), a resident of Chondhi in Babhulgaon district.

Nanibai had visited Panchgwhan to meet her relatives, a distance of approximately five to six kilometres from her village. While returning in the evening, they encountered rushing water from a bridge near Panchgwhan, resulting in their unfortunate washing away. The body of Nanibai was discovered floating some distance from Panchgwhan on Tuesday morning. She is survived by her husband, two sons, a daughter, and a large family.