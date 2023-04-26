Yellow alert issued for Mumbai and Thane, expect thunderstorms and rainfall

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane on Wednesday, which states that there is a possibility of thunder, lightning, and gusty winds in isolated areas along with light to moderate rainfall.

As per the reports, officials from the IMD have mentioned that there are predictions of rainfall in the evening, which can be attributed to the westerly winds originating from the sea.

In addition, the IMD has forecasted thunder and lightning along with light to moderate rain for Thursday, while the weather is anticipated to improve and clear up by Friday.

According to the IMD, Mumbai is likely to have a predominantly clear sky on Monday with temperatures ranging between 26°C and 33°C. Nevertheless, there is a possibility of rainfall or thundershowers in the afternoon or evening on both April 26 and 27.