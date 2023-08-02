Yellow alert issued for Vidarbha region except Buldhana and Washim

After two days of calm, the rain is expected to become active again in the state. A severe low-pressure area has developed over the Bay of Bengal, leading to the possibility of heavy rains in the region. Vidarbha is also likely to experience light to moderate rain with thundershowers and lightning.

Until July 29, most parts of Vidarbha experienced heavy rainfall, resulting in above-average rainfall in all districts except Amravati and Akola, which received slightly lower amounts. Vidarbha has received a total of 533.3 mm of rainfall so far, surpassing the average by 8 per cent. On July 30 and 31, rains continued to lash the entire Vidarbha region. Due to the changing weather conditions, there is a possibility of light rain with lightning and thundershowers for the next two days. All districts, except Buldhana and Washim, have been issued a yellow alert until August 3, after which the situation is expected to improve.