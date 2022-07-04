Yes, it's an ED government, a government of Eknath and Devendra: Devendra Fadnavis

Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday reached the majority mark of 144 in the Maharashtra Assembly, headcount still going on.



The trust vote for the Shinde-led government sworn in on June 30 after the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi regime comes on the second day of the two-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 3-4.

Talking on the same, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said "Today I tell you that there will never be a tussle for power in this government. We'll continue cooperating. People taunt that it's an ED government. Yes, it's an ED government -- a government of Eknath and Devendra."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the government cleared its first litmus test when BJP's Advocate Rahul Narwekar a first-time legislator was elected as Speaker of the House with a comfortable margin.