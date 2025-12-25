Yavatmal Crime: Financially Distressed Contractor Arrested for ₹9 Lakh Theft from Hardware Shop on Arni Road

Government contractors have been struggling due to non-payment of pending bills for various development works, a situation that has led to extreme consequences in some cases, including suicides. In a disturbing development linked to this financial crisis, a contractor allegedly committed theft to clear mounting debts. The incident surfaced on Thursday morning following the theft of ₹9 lakh on Arni Road. The Avdhutwadi Police Station’s special investigation team acted promptly and succeeded in arresting the accused even before a formal case was registered, demonstrating swift and efficient policing.

The theft occurred at a hardware store owned by Sabir Hussain Bharmal, a resident of Pandharkawada Road, located on Arni Road. As per routine, Bharmal arrived at his shop around 9:30 am to open it. He had brought cash from home to deposit it in a bank and placed the bag containing the money on the shop counter. At that moment, a customer entered the store. When Bharmal turned around to fetch the requested items, the accused seized the opportunity and fled with the cash-filled bag. Realising the theft, Bharmal immediately approached the police.

Police examined CCTV footage from the shop and surrounding areas; however, the suspect had fully covered his face and body, making identification difficult. With no clear leads from the footage, officers began questioning shop employees and labourers. During the inquiry, it was found that some workers were from Talegaon-Bhari village. To verify this information, the police team travelled to the village, where they discovered the vehicle used in the crime.

Following the trail of the vehicle, police detained the suspect, who was later identified as Dinesh Bhauorao Mandale, the deputy sarpanch of Talegaon-Bhari village. Dinesh Bhaurao Mandala, the deputy sarpanch of Talegaon-Bhari, was working as a milk supplier for Sabir Hussain. He had taken up contracts for road construction in his village, but payments for the work were pending with the government. Due to unpaid dues, he was under severe financial pressure and facing persistent demands from creditors.

According to the investigation, Mandale had been closely observing Bharmal’s routine and acted when he found the opportunity on Thursday morning. The police recovered the stolen bag containing ₹9 lakh from his possession. Avdhutwadi Police Station in-charge Nandkishor Kale and assistant inspector Shrikant Jindamwar led the investigation, carefully gathering solid evidence before taking further legal action, as the accused was a respected figure in the village.