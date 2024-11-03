Yogi Adityanath Death Threat: 24-Year Old Female Arrested by Mumbai Police

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a threat message targeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which said he would be murdered "like Baba Siddique" if he did not step down from the post within 10 days. Mumbai Police arrested Fatima Khan after an investigation revealed that the message was sent from her number. Police sources said Ms Khan is highly qualified and has been suffering from mental health issues. The woman, it is learnt, holds a BSc degree in Information Technology, and lives in Thane near Mumbai with her family. Her father is into the timber business, sources said.

This comes after the Mumbai Traffic Police control room received a death threat against Yogi Adityanath. A WhatsApp helpline number of the control room received a message from an unknown number that said if Yogi Adiyanath did not resign in 10 days, he would be "killed like Baba Siddique".

The former minister was shot dead near his son's office on October 12. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has claimed responsibility for the murder. The murdered politician was known to be close to Salman Khan, who has in the past received death threats from the Bishnoi gang, apparently due to his involvement in the blackbuck hunting case in Rajasthan during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang was also found to be behind the firing outside Salman Khan's home in April. The actor's security has been beefed up after the firing outside and death threats.