'You acted like a coward by imprisoning a backward woman'; Ravi Rana slams Maha CM

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray says that he is a man in every meeting. However, by imprisoning a backward class woman like Navneet Rana, he has acted like a coward. Even the late Balasaheb may be saddened to see this and may be wondering who is in charge of Shiv Sena," 'said Independent MLA Ravi Rana. After his release from jail, Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana met various leaders in Delhi and held a press conference after which they strongly criticized the state government.

'Balasaheb was a pro-Hindu. Navneet Rana fell ill and Lilavati went to the hospital. Shiv Sena people issued a notice to the hospital as a photo of Navneet' MRI was taken out there. While there are other important issues of the people of Maharashtra, the ruling Shiv Sena leaders have gone after a hospital, 'said Ravi Rana.

Meanwhile, as Uddhav Thackeray's meeting is being held in Mumbai on 14th May, we will also go to the ancient Hanuman Temple in Delhi on 14th May morning and perform Maha Aarti. We will also pray for the Chief Minister to have the wisdom to speak on the issues in Maharashtra, Ravi Rana has announced.