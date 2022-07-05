You cannot hijack Shiv Sena through money: Sanjay Raut

Slamming the Shinde faction Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said "Shiv Sena is Baba Thackeray's. Cannot be anyone else's. You cannot hijack it through money. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had said, not just money something else was also given. It will be a big expose when this 'something' is revealed."

He also said "We are confident of winning 100 seats as Shiv Sena ... Uddhav Thackeray had said let's have mid-term polls and everything will be clear ... who will win & who will lose."



Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday reached the majority mark of 164 in the Maharashtra Assembly. The trust vote for the Shinde-led government sworn in on June 30 after the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi regime comes on the second day of the two-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 3-4.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the government cleared its first litmus test when BJP's Advocate Rahul Narwekar a first-time legislator was elected as Speaker of the House with a comfortable margin.