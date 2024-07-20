'You Don't Have Right To Speak Here': Ajit Pawar Tells Supriya Sule As Heated Exchange Ensues During Pune District Planning Meeting

Today, the Pune District Planning Meeting witnessed a heated exchange between factions led by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar. The tension escalated when Ajit Pawar dismissed Supriya Sule's questions, stating that MPs do not have the right to speak at the meeting. This statement caused an uproar, leading to a confrontation between Supriya Sule and MLA Sunil Shelke.

The clash began over the issue of fund allocation. Supriya Sule questioned, "Will we get justice or will the funds only go to Maval?" This provoked a sharp response from Sunil Shelke, who retorted, "We do not constantly bring up Baramati, yet you keep mentioning Maval." Sule countered, "Are we just here to attend the meeting without raising issues?" This exchange heated the atmosphere in the presence of the Pawars.

Seeing the escalating dispute, Ajit Pawar intervened and assured that he would discuss the fund allocation with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, promising that the matter would be resolved. Following his intervention, the argument subsided, and the meeting moved on to other topics. Both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar were present at the meeting, alongside Ravindra Dhangekar, Supriya Sule, and Amol Kolhe.

During the meeting, Supriya Sule and Amol Kolhe cornered Ajit Pawar on the issue of water distribution. Ajit Pawar avoided answering by stating that they did not have the right to speak at the meeting, even showing a GR (Government Resolution) to support his claim. Following Ajit Pawar's assertion of the rules, Sharad Pawar adopted a cautious stance, while Supriya Sule remarked, "If we do not have the right to speak, then there is no point in attending these meetings."

Ajit Pawar's Statements at the Meeting

- Ajit Pawar made a significant revelation during the Pune District Planning Committee meeting.

- He clarified that MPs and MLAs are only invited members at the committee meetings.

- They do not have the right to speak or raise questions during the District Planning Committee meetings.

- Only the elected members of the committee can present their issues and viewpoints.

- Ajit Pawar emphasized that although he had allowed MPs and MLAs to speak in previous meetings when he was the guardian minister and controlled the district council, the rules technically do not permit this.