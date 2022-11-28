"You Idiot": Raj Thackeray slams Rahul Gandhi on Savarkar row

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday addressed his party workers and launched a vitriolic attack on both Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for maligning national icons. Mocking Rahul Gandhi on the stage, Raj Thackeray asked whether Rahul Gandhi has the stature to comment on Savarkar. "There is something called strategy to come out of prison. How can it be termed as surrender or mercy?" he said as he also criticised Koshyari's statement on Shivaji that he is an icon of ‘olden times’.

Calling the veteran Congress leader a "idiot", Raj Thackeray didn't hold back his comments. Thackeray on Sunday said what Savarkar did was part of his ‘strategy’.There is something called ‘strategy’. Even ‘Krishna Niti’ says that ‘Sar salamat to pagdi pachaas’. Shivaji Maharaj also gave away the forts he held to Mirza Raje. They weren’t gifts but a strategy,” the MNS chief said.He added that there is no point in fighting over leaders and luminaries of the past.“I am saying this to both BJP and the Congress. There is no point in defaming the legacy of our past leaders like Pandit Nehru and Indira Gandhi. There are many issues in the country like unemployment and security to fight for,” Thackeray said.He also advised Rahul to “get ready for the BMC polls.