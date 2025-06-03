'You Took Shiv Sena to Congress, Destroyed Balasaheb's Legacy': Girish Mahajan Hits Back at Sanjay Raut

Girish Mahajan is the broker appointed to break the party — this is what Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut alleged. He said, “The day we return to power, Girish Mahajan will be the first person to switch parties.” Now, Girish Mahajan has hit back at Sanjay Raut.

Mahajan responded, "I am just a worker of my party. I have been an MLA for 35 years and have served as a minister 2-3 times. No one trusts what Sanjay Raut says. Shiv Sena, which was inspired by Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideas, has been ruined by Raut. He has handed the party over to Congress and NCP. If Sanjay Raut continues to speak nonsense like this, soon he won’t have a single leader left. That’s why I request Uddhav Thackeray to take control of Sanjay Raut."

Mahajan continued, “If you want to talk about brokerage, then let’s talk about the Koregaon letter. How long were you in jail because of that? Don’t provoke me to speak further. You betrayed Balasaheb’s ideology. You happily handed over Uddhavji's Shiv Sena to the Congress and destroyed it. And now you’re preaching to others? If you continue with this rhetoric, then God bless Uddhavji.”

“Who wanted to destroy the Shiv Sena? It’s evident now. You wanted to finish Uddhavji’s leadership. You worked hard to tie the entire Shiv Sena to Pawar saheb’s ambitions. You aligned it with the Congress and erased Balasaheb’s Hindutva ideology. Even now, your endless chatter continues. If this doesn’t stop, nothing will be left of the Shiv Sena. Let’s see what happens next,” Mahajan warned.

Responding to Sanjay Raut’s remark — “The day the government changes, Girish Mahajan will be the first to switch parties” — Mahajan said, “I’ve been an RSS volunteer since childhood. I’ve been elected to the BJP seven times over the last 35 years. I’ve never had such thoughts. People like you think that way. I don’t need to go anywhere — with or without power. I stood firm even when I was in the opposition for twenty years. I was offered many lures, but I never abandoned my ideology. And I never will.”