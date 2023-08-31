Young girl dies in car crash on Pune-Panshet road

A deeply saddening incident unfolded on Wednesday evening along the Pune-Panshet road, as a car met with a fatal accident due to a burst tire. The unfortunate mishap took the life of a 12-year-old girl, sending shockwaves through the community.

The victim, Sanskruti Pradeep Pawar, a resident of Nanded City in the Sinhgad Road area, lost her life in the tragic event. The combined efforts of the Mulshi and Sinhgad Disaster Management Committee, the PMRDA Fire Brigade, and local residents stretched late into the night, aimed at recovering the young girl's body from the waters of Khadakwasla Dam.

The incident unfolded when Pradeep Pawar was traveling with his family to celebrate Raksha Bandhan in their native village, Panshet. The family, consisting of Pradeep's wife Archana, their son Pradyumn, daughter Sanskriti, and Pradeep's sister Sunita, faced a sudden tire burst near Maauli Temple in Kurun Budruk village. The car lost control and tragically veered off the road, ending up in the dam waters.

Despite prompt efforts by local individuals, Pradeep Pawar, Archana Pawar, Pradyumn Pawar, and Sunita Shinde were rescued from the car's wreckage. However, young Sanskriti remained trapped. In a determined and unwavering rescue operation that lasted through the night, rescue teams managed to locate and retrieve Sanskriti's lifeless body from the submerged car.