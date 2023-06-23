Young man brutally killed in Yavatmal district over past conflict

In recent days, the state has witnessed a surge in grave criminal incidents. The shocking and brutal murder of an MPSC student in Pune garnered widespread attention and sparked outrage. As the investigation into this case remains ongoing, another tragic incident unfolded in Yavatmal, where a young man was brutally killed.

A disturbing incident unfolded in Yavatmal town, as a young man fell victim to a brutal attack with a sharp weapon, resulting in his tragic demise. The incident occurred on Nagpur Road in Yavayama, and the deceased has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Ramesh Mhaske. The shocking event has caused a significant uproar in the local community.

The city police have detained several minors for questioning, and further investigation is currently underway. Previously, a man was brutally murdered due to a dispute over a farm in Darva taluka, Yavatmal. The incident was brought to light shortly afterward, marking the occurrence of two murders within Yavatmal district on the same day.