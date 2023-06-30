Young married couple commits suicide in Sangli, leaves community in shock

A tragic incident occurred in Yelavi, Tasgaon taluka on Thursday, where a young couple chose to end their lives by consuming poison. Despite being married for less than a year, they made the drastic decision to take their lives together.

On Wednesday night, Raj Sanjay Jadhav (23) and Rtuja Jadhav (20) ingested poison at their residence. The following morning, Raj experienced bouts of vomiting, while his wife remained unresponsive. They were immediately taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, both succumbed to their conditions during the course of treatment.

Raj had completed his B.Sc. degree, but due to unemployment, he was involved in the agricultural activities of the household. The exact motive behind their tragic decision to end their lives remains unknown, but a formal report has been lodged at the Tasgaon police station