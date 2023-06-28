Youth kills sibling over mobile phone argument in Nanded

In a tragic incident that occurred late on Sunday in Gopalchawadi, a young person took the life of their younger sibling over a minor dispute regarding the use of a mobile phone. The altercation resulted in the younger sibling being strangled to death on the spot.

As per the police investigation, Arjun (20), a resident of Gopalchawadi, approached his elder brother, Karan Raju Gawle (23), also from Gopalchawadi, with a request to borrow his mobile phone. However, Karan firmly declined to lend it, sparking a heated argument that swiftly escalated into a physical altercation between the two siblings.

Driven by anger after being assaulted by his younger brother, Karan retaliated by using a saree to strangle Arjun, leading to his unfortunate demise. Following a complaint lodged by Laxman Maloji Waghmare, a case was registered at the rural police station on Monday.

In a prompt response, the authorities, including PI Ashok Ghorband, API Suresh Thorat, and their team of officers, arrived at the crime scene to initiate a comprehensive inquiry. The investigation of the case is being carried out by PSI Vijay Patil.