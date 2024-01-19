​Uran: Youth Patrol Team in Chirner Chases Robbers for 15 Km, But Fails to Catch Them

Uran: A youth patrol team in Chirner, a village in the Uran taluka of Maharashtra, chased robbers for 15 kilometers on Thursday morning, but the robbers managed to escape.

Increased incidents of robbery and breaking-in had cast a spell of fear in villages around Chirner which led to a group of young men to patrol the village at night.

The robbery attempt took place at around 4:00 AM. The robbers, who were armed, entered the village under the cover of darkness. They were spotted by the youth patrol team, which was on duty at the time.

The youth patrol team gave chase, but the robbers were able to escape in a four-wheeler. The youth patrol team followed the robbers for 15 kilometers via two-wheelers, but they were unable to catch them.

The incident has caused fear among the residents of Chirner. The village has been experiencing a spate of burglaries in recent months.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of this serious incident, Shiv Sena UBT groups Taluka head Santosh Thakur, Sarpanch Bhaskar Mokal, Deputy Sarpanch Sachin Ghabadi, Village President of Dispute Relief Alankar Pardeshi, Gram Panchayat member Santosh Thakur, Shiv Sena's Tejas Thakur and other workers of Chirner village reached Uran police station. The Chirner villagers demanded that they take concrete measures for the safety of the villagers.