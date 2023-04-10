Youths charged for spreading hate on social media to create communal rifts in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two young individuals have been charged by the police in separate stations within the city for sharing offensive content on social media platforms with the intent of causing discord among different communities.

As per the police, Saeed Ayaz Ahmed shared an inappropriate video related to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap on Facebook on April 8. After watching the video, an office-bearer of a political party, Shekhar Jadhav, filed a complaint against Saeed Ahmed. Based on the complaint, the Jawaharnagar police station registered a case against Saeed Ahmed.

Another incident involved Solun Pol who shared an offensive post regarding the Muslim community on the Swarajya Group on Facebook. The cyber police were informed of this incident on March 12 and April 2. Based on the complaint filed by constable Gokul Kutarwade, a case was registered at the Begumpura Police Station. PSI Vishal Bodkhe is currently investigating the case.

The Commissioner of Police, Nikhil Gupta, stated that they are closely monitoring individuals who are spreading hateful messages on social media platforms to incite communal tensions. He emphasized that those who engage in such behaviour will face legal consequences under the Information and Technology Act. He urged citizens to remain peaceful and vigilant against any anti-social elements in their communities.