Zeeshan Siddiqui, Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel Arrive at Devendra Fadnavis' Residence

Former minister Baba Siddiqui, who recently joined the Ajit Pawar group, was murdered in Mumbai. Social media claims that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is responsible for the killing. The police have made significant progress in the investigation, arresting some suspects. The suspicion strongly points towards the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Following his father's murder, Siddiqui's son, MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui, visited the Sagar Bungalow today, where he met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Reports indicate that Zeeshan made a major demand in the aftermath of his father's death.

Earlier, Zeeshan Siddiqui entered the Sagar Bungalow, followed shortly by Rane, who was there concerning the Kudal Assembly Constituency claim. According to sources, Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel also arrived to meet Fadnavis, signaling rapid political developments around these events.

Former minister Baba Siddiqui, who recently joined the Ajit Pawar group, was murdered in Mumbai. Social media claims that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is responsible for the killing. The police have made significant progress in the investigation, arresting some suspects. The suspicion strongly points towards the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Following his father's murder, Siddiqui's son, MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui, visited the Sagar Bungalow today, where he met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Reports indicate that Zeeshan made a major demand in the aftermath of his father's death.

Earlier, Zeeshan Siddiqui entered the Sagar Bungalow, followed shortly by Rane, who was there concerning the Kudal Assembly Constituency claim. According to sources, Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel also arrived to meet Fadnavis, signaling rapid political developments around these events.

Also Read | Shiv Sena Backs Eknath Shinde as Chief Ministerial Candidate for Upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024.

In Zeeshan Siddiqui’s meeting with Devendra Fadnavis, he was reportedly provided with reliable information regarding the ongoing investigation into his father's murder. There is growing confusion over the extent of connections involved in the case. Meanwhile, Zeeshan has requested justice in the matter, and reports claim that individuals associated with the Bishnoi gang have admitted on social media to the killing, citing Baba Siddiqui's close friendship with actor Salman Khan as the motive.

In related developments, the Navi Mumbai Police filed a charge sheet in the Salman Khan shooting case. On Thursday, police arrested a man from Haryana, identified as Sukhbir Balbir Singh alias Sukha, who was involved in reconnoitering Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse along with others in February. Sukha, an arms supplier, was in contact with a Pakistan-based arms dealer, Dogar, to procure weapons.

Sukha had been hiding in a hotel in Panipat, changing his appearance by growing his hair and beard. Of the 16-17 people involved in the Panvel reconnaissance operation, four were arrested in June. According to the charge sheet, the gang was promised ₹25 lakh and had planned to smuggle arms from Pakistan.

The charge sheet further revealed that the Bishnoi gang issued a contract worth ₹25 lakh to kill Salman Khan either during the shooting of his films or when leaving his Panvel farmhouse. The conspiracy spanned from August 2023 to April 2024. The gang planned to acquire advanced weapons from Pakistan, including AK-47, AK-92, M16 rifles, and Turkish-made Zigana pistols.

Communication between the gang members took place via a WhatsApp group consisting of 15-16 members, including Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi, Goldie Brar, Kashyap, Bhatia, China, and Javed Khan. Sukha and Dogar, who are based in Pakistan, were identified as the arms suppliers in the plot, according to the charge sheet.

In Zeeshan Siddiqui’s meeting with Devendra Fadnavis, he was reportedly provided with reliable information regarding the ongoing investigation into his father's murder. There is growing confusion over the extent of connections involved in the case. Meanwhile, Zeeshan has requested justice in the matter, and reports claim that individuals associated with the Bishnoi gang have admitted on social media to the killing, citing Baba Siddiqui's close friendship with actor Salman Khan as the motive.

In related developments, the Navi Mumbai Police filed a charge sheet in the Salman Khan shooting case. On Thursday, police arrested a man from Haryana, identified as Sukhbir Balbir Singh alias Sukha, who was involved in reconnoitering Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse along with others in February. Sukha, an arms supplier, was in contact with a Pakistan-based arms dealer, Dogar, to procure weapons.

Sukha had been hiding in a hotel in Panipat, changing his appearance by growing his hair and beard. Of the 16-17 people involved in the Panvel reconnaissance operation, four were arrested in June. According to the charge sheet, the gang was promised ₹25 lakh and had planned to smuggle arms from Pakistan.

The charge sheet further revealed that the Bishnoi gang issued a contract worth ₹25 lakh to kill Salman Khan either during the shooting of his films or when leaving his Panvel farmhouse. The conspiracy spanned from August 2023 to April 2024. The gang planned to acquire advanced weapons from Pakistan, including AK-47, AK-92, M16 rifles, and Turkish-made Zigana pistols.

Communication between the gang members took place via a WhatsApp group consisting of 15-16 members, including Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi, Goldie Brar, Kashyap, Bhatia, China, and Javed Khan. Sukha and Dogar, who are based in Pakistan, were identified as the arms suppliers in the plot, according to the charge sheet.