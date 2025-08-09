Zero Civic Sense: Man Urinates in Bhushi Dam near Lonavala While Other Swims Nearby, Netizen Reacts

Lonavala: A disturbing video has surfaced on social media which has created concern about safety and public hygiene. In video man was seen urinating in the stream of Bhushi Dam, while other man was seen swimming in nearby. Video of this tragic incident was recorded by the bystanders and posted on social media, which has created outrage among netizens. This video was posted on August 6 2025 on X, but it is a old video which has gone viral on internet.

A video was posted on X with caption, "Zero civic sense! One guy is enjoying a bath while the other is pissing in the stream. This is exactly why I've stopped going to pools and such streams," an X user wrote while sharing the video on the microblogging platform."

Zero civ!c sense!



One guy is enjoying the bath while the other one is p!ssing in the stream.



This is the reason why I've stopped going in pools & such streams🤢 pic.twitter.com/p8uVwSsnvK — Tarun Gautam (@TARUNspeakss) August 6, 2025

Bhushi Dam near Lonavala is a popular tourist destination, attracting thousands daily to experience its gushing water streams, overflowing stairways, and scenic views. Netizens have strongly reacted to this viral video, One netizen wrote, "I’ve seen nearby public toilet channeled into such ponds or rivers many times. Never trust external water sources however clean it may seem." Another user commented, "If Indians had remained slaves for 200 more years, they would have learned some civic sense." Many commented on the civic sense one user commented and slammed the person who posted video saying, "normalize calling out people who do this instead of just complaining online - public shaming works wonders for civic sense."