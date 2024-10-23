10-Year-Old Girl From Nalasopara Admitted In ICU After Being Slapped by Teacher In Maharashtra

Deepika Patel, a 10-year-old girl from Nalasopara, has been in a fight for her life for the past eight days following an alleged assault by her teacher during tuition classes. Currently, Deepika is receiving intensive care at KJ Somaiya Hospital in Sion, suffering from severe brain injuries, tetanus toxicity, and respiratory failure, and is dependent on mechanical ventilation. The incident occurred on October 5 when Deepika attended private tuition sessions. According to her father, Ambadas Patel, 32, her tutor, 20-year-old Ratna Singh, slapped Deepika twice under her right ear after deeming her behavior—laughing and being mischievous—disruptive.

After returning home, Deepika informed her mother about the incident. Her mother confronted Singh at the tuition center, where Singh defended her actions, claiming she acted to prevent Deepika from disturbing the other children. Following this confrontation, Singh took Deepika to Balaji Clinic in Tulinj for treatment, where she received medication. However, the following evening, Patel noticed swelling near his daughter's ear, prompting him to rush her to Sanjeevani Hospital. Deepika was admitted there for a day, but her condition worsened, leading to significant facial swelling that hindered her ability to eat or drink. "We had to place a spoon between her lips to help her drink water," Patel explained. After three days of being unable to eat or drink, Deepika became restless, leading her family to seek further treatment at a government hospital in Mumbai.

Due to a lack of available ICU beds, they eventually admitted her to KJ Somaiya Hospital on October 13 through an acquaintance. The family is now facing significant financial strain, with treatment costs reaching approximately ₹25,000 per day, prompting Patel to seek assistance from social organizations. Patel lodged a complaint with the Tulinj police on Monday, which led to an FIR being filed against Singh. "We haven't received any communication from the tuition center's owner, and we want them to be held accountable for the suffering my daughter has endured," he stated.In response to Patel's complaint, Tulinj police have initiated legal proceedings against Singh under Section 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Sub-inspector Vinod Wayangankar of Tulinj Police Station confirmed that a notice has been issued to the concerned teacher, and further investigations are underway.