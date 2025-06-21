14 Bangladeshi Women Rescued in Mumbai After Being Forced Into Prostitution on Pretext of Jobs

In a major crackdown, the DCP Zone 11 team rescued two women who were allegedly forced into prostitution in Malvani after being trafficked from Bangladesh under the pretext of job offers. The operation led to the unravelling of a larger racket, with police rescuing a total of 14 Bangladeshi women from different locations and arresting eight accused involved in the trafficking and exploitation.

According to the police, the two women rescued during the initial raid were brought into India illegally via the 24 Parganas region in West Bengal. They were lured with promises of lucrative employment but were instead forced into sex work. None of the rescued women possessed valid passports, and it was found that their Bangladeshi origin was being concealed through forged Indian Aadhaar cards that falsely identified them as residents of Kolkata.

Police sources revealed that the accused initially promised jobs in the medical sector to the women. However, upon arrival, they were coerced into prostitution. The traffickers allegedly charged customers on a per-visit basis and pocketed the earnings.

During interrogation, it was uncovered that this trafficking network not only exploited women but also facilitated the creation of fake Indian identity documents to mask their true nationality. The racketeers used these forged documents to avoid detection and prolong the victims' stay in the country.

The police have so far arrested eight individuals in connection with the case and are continuing their investigation to identify other members of the trafficking network. Efforts are also underway to verify the identities of all the rescued women and arrange for their safe repatriation.

Authorities have confirmed that further action will be taken as more details emerge from the ongoing probe.