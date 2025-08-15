21-Year-Old Bangladeshi Woman Undertrial Flees from Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai

A 21-year-old woman undertrial escaped from police custody while undergoing treatment at Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai. The woman, identified as Rubina Irshad Shaikh, is a Bangladeshi national who had been arrested by Navi Mumbai Police on charges of illegal stay in India. She was lodged at the Byculla District Women’s Prison.

According to police, Rubina was brought to the hospital for treatment as she was suffering from cold, fever, skin ailments, and was also five months pregnant. She was escorted by woman police constable Kajal Shinde.

Taking advantage of the heavy crowd in the hospital premises, Rubina allegedly pushed away the constable’s hand and fled.

Following the incident, constable Shinde lodged an FIR against Rubina at Sir JJ Marg Police Station under Section 262 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Rubina Shaikh already faces charges under various sections of the BNS as well as the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act. She had been arrested by Vashi Police in Navi Mumbai on 5 August and was remanded to judicial custody before being shifted to the Byculla Women’s Jail.

Police have launched a search operation to trace the absconding accused.