26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Tahawwur Hussain Rana Denies Role During Crime Branch Interrogation

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the alleged mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has been questioned by the Mumbai Crime Branch team. During the Crime Branch interrogation, Rana has denied any involvement in the attacks. Sources said Rana has claimed that he has no connection with the 2008 attacks, which shocked the entire country.

In a surprising turn, Rana pinned the blame on his childhood friend, David Coleman Headley, stating that Headley was responsible for the planning and execution of the attacks. During questioning, Rana also revealed that apart from visiting Delhi and Mumbai, he had travelled to Kerala. When asked about the purpose of his visit, he said he had gone to meet acquaintances. He has reportedly provided the name and address of his Kerala contact to investigators.

Officials indicated that a team from the Mumbai Crime Branch may soon visit Kerala to verify the details shared by Rana. An officer involved in the probe said Rana, despite his age, remains extremely well-trained and composed during interrogation. He listens carefully to questions, provides misleading responses without hesitation, and even requests undisturbed time for offering prayers when it is time for namaz.

Rana was recently extradited to India from the United States after prolonged legal battles. He was brought to India from Los Angeles on a special flight accompanied by officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG). In the US, Rana made several attempts to halt his extradition, including an emergency petition to the Supreme Court, but all his appeals were dismissed, clearing the way for his transfer to India. The Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, working closely with US agencies, coordinated the extradition process.

The NIA had been pursuing Rana's extradition for years, working alongside the FBI, the US Department of Justice, and other American authorities. Rana is accused of playing a key role in the conspiracy behind the Mumbai attacks.

The 26/11 attacks took place on November 26, 2008, when ten heavily armed terrorists targeted multiple locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, and Nariman House. The assault claimed hundreds of lives and left a deep scar on the nation. Rana is alleged to have conspired with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba to plot and execute the attacks.