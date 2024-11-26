26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Anniversary: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Pay Tribute to Martyrs (Watch Video)

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid floral tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while combating terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar also joined in honoring the fallen heroes at the martyrs' memorial located within the Police Commissioner’s Office premises in South Mumbai. The ceremony was attended by senior police officials as well.

Watch:

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar pay floral tributes to the Bravehearts at Martyrs' Memorial, on the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.#Maharashtra#EknathShinde#DevendraFadnavis#AjitPawar#2611Attack#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/WKTqTs0RmY — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) November 26, 2024

Also Read| Shaktikanta Das Hospitalised: RBI Governor Admitted to Chennai Hospital.

Family members of the police officers who lost their lives during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks also paid their respects to the martyrs. The attacks, carried out on November 26, 2008, resulted in the deaths of 166 people and left over 300 others injured. Ten terrorists from the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) infiltrated the city by sea and executed a series of coordinated attacks across several high-profile locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, CST Railway Station, and Nariman House.

The attacks prompted global condemnation and led to significant changes in India's counter-terrorism measures.

