269 unauthorized schools in Mumbai, BMS issues list

After the Corona crisis, the new academic year is about to begin. The admission process has started in many schools in the state. However, it is a challenge for parents to identify authorized schools when admitting their child. Therefore, while your child is enrolling in a school in Mumbai, identify an authorized school, an appeal has been made by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Because 269 schools are unauthorized in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area. Mumbai Municipal Corporation has announced the list of these unauthorized schools on its website. Besides, Mumbai Municipal Corporation has appealed that students should not be admitted in such unauthorized schools.

With the ban on 269 unauthorized schools in Mumbai, these schools will be fined. The list of all unauthorized schools has been sent to the government by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Education Department and penalty action will be taken accordingly.



