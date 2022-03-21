29 new covid cases reported in Mumbai, no deaths

The number of daily covid patients in Mumbai is declining and only 29 patients have been reported during the day. No death was reported. The number of corona patients in Mumbai has been steadily declining since last few days and today Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has tested 8,708 corona patients.

Of the 29 newly discovered, 27 have no symptoms of corona. The other two have been admitted to the hospital. Notably, according to statistics, no patient is on oxygen bed. According to the state's Corona statistics, 113 patients were found in the state and one died.

Dharavi in ​​discussion again

No covid cases were reported in Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi. Dharavi is the largest slum in Asia. Dharavi's covid pattern is also well known. The number of active patients in Dharavi has gone up to one. There are 1 active corona patient in Dharavi, 2 in Mahim and 2 in Dadar. So now the covid cases in Mumbai seems to be declining.

