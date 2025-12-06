'3 Din Se Khaya Piya Nahi': IndiGo Passenger Loses Cool at Mumbai Airport as Baggage Not Received (Watch Video)

A passenger lost his cool at the ticket counter of the IndiGo Airlines at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) as he did not receive his baggage from the flight he flew to Mumbai from Bengaluru. Severe disruption continued on the fourth consecutive day across airports in the country on Saturday. The majority of flight cancellations led to a rush at the airports and left thousands stranded, promoting frustrations, chaos at terminals.

A passenger got into a heated argument with IndiGo staff at the ticket counter in Mumbai Airport. A video shared on social media shows angry passengers banging glass at the ticket counter and saying, "3 din se bina khaye piya soye yaha pe khade hai.... aesa nahi karneka toh kaisa karneka?" (“We have been standing here for three days without eating, drinking or sleeping. If you don’t treat us properly, then how should things be done?”)

The IndiGo staff can be seen answering from behind the mirror, which is not clearly audible. Other passengers also join him, yelling at the staff. He said, "3 din se pyaar se he bol rahe hai, aur kaise bole....kya bheek maang rahe hai tumarese.." He again knocked on the glass and asked to call the manager. A lady standing at the counter said I am the manager myself (can be understood through her lisping).

#WATCH | Maharashtra | IndiGo passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, lose their cool and get into a heated argument with the airline staff at the ticket counter, amid the nationwide IndiGo flight cancellations. pic.twitter.com/lMWqs0joNQ — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2025

Also Read | IndiGo Flights Crisis: Aviation Ministry Sets Deadline for Airline to Clear All Pending Passenger Refunds.

Another passenger from behind said, "Called Sachin Mishra.....Where is Sachin Mishra?" The passenger said his children were stuck at the Bengaluru airport for three days...they now just landed, but my keys and passport are still inside the luggage."

Speaking to the media, they said, "We came from Bengaluru to Mumbai, but our bag is still not arrive in Mumbai... there is a passport of mine and a international flight ticket inside it."

#WATCH | Maharashtra | IndiGo passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, lose their cool and get into a heated argument with the airline staff at the ticket counter amid the nationwide IndiGo flight cancellations. pic.twitter.com/n0odeBO8mH — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2025

A lady passenger, along with him, claimed that IndiGo said they would book the flight after two days. She said, "Will they pay the salary of two day, what we have lost of Rs 20,000 per day?" He was said he has been promised that his baggage would arrive tomorrow morning, but since then, two flights have landed and still no baggage landed with it.

As per the data reported by Hindustan Times, a total of 54 arrivals and 63 departures were cancelled at Mumbai International Airport. Since Tuesday, the crisis occurred, IndiGo has cancelled nearly 1,500 flights. The airlines, which operate about 60% of India's domestic market, had already been struggling through November, during which they cancelled an average of more than 25 flights a day due to their inability to comply with new duty time norms. The disruptions come despite the aviation regulator, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), putting its recent Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) order.