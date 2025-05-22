80 Buildings in Panvel Declared Dangerous, Civic Body Responds Swiftly

Panvel: As a safety measure ahead of the monsoon season, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has identified 80 buildings as dangerous and issued urgent evacuation notices to residents. The buildings fall under the "C-1" category, meaning they are either extremely hazardous or structurally unsound and could collapse at any time.

According to the civic body’s latest survey for the financial year 2025–26, the dangerous structures are spread across various ward committees: 18 in Ward A (Kharghar), 15 in Ward B (Kalamboli), 10 in Ward C (Kamothe), and 37 in Ward D (Panvel). The survey was conducted under the provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, and state government guidelines.

PMC Commissioner Mangesh Chitale has directed residents living in these structures to vacate immediately, warning that the buildings pose a serious threat during the monsoon. “People residing in these buildings must relocate at the earliest to avoid loss of life,” said Chitale.

“Despite repeated notices, some owners and tenants have failed to act. In such cases, the corporation will take strict measures, including cutting off electricity and water supply. If necessary, the buildings will be evacuated with police assistance and demolished by the civic body,” said a senior civic official.

Deputy Commissioner Ravikiran Ghodke emphasized that the onus of safety lies with property owners and residents. “If any accident occurs due to the collapse of these buildings, the residents, owners, and tenants will be held entirely responsible,” he stated. He also urged owners of highly dangerous properties to conduct structural audits and proceed with demolition voluntarily.

The list of all 80 dangerous buildings is available on the PMC website. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspected dangerous buildings to their local ward officer.

Meanwhile, the municipal corporation has alsi issued Disaster Management Cell toll-free number 1800-233-0009 or call 022-7458040/41/42 to contact in case of emergency.