Aaditya Thackeray Accuses BMC of Concealing 40% Water Cut in Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of providing false information regarding water cuts in Mumbai. Thackeray, the Worli MLA and former Maharashtra minister, claimed there is a 40% water cut in the city, but civic officials have remained silent on the issue.

"Normally, during April and May, the city faces 5-10 per cent water cut but this time it was not implemented due to the Lok Sabha polls (between April 19 and May 20 in the state). However, water cut is now in place but people have not been informed about it," he claimed.

Thackeray stated that BMC commissioner-cum-administrator Bhushan Gagrani must disclose accurate data.