AAP Condemns Demolition of Banganga Tank Heritage Steps By BMC, FIR Filed Against Contractor

In a shocking turn of events in Mumbai, BMC contractor ended up damaging the steps of Mumbai's heritage site of Banganga in under the name of desilting. Reacting to the blunder, Aam Aadmi Party slammed the BJP-Shinde Sena run BMC, for the demolition of the steps of the Bangaga Tank at Walkeshwar. The Banganga Tank is an ancient and a protected monument. This the location where Lord Ram did a 'Pind' Dan for his father, as part of funerary rituals. Walkeshwar is derived from from 'Walu'- Sanskrit for Sand, which is a reference to the Shiv lingam made of sand at this very spot. "BJP is an anti- Mumbai party. BJP is an anti-Hindu party. The demolition of the Banganga Steps by the BMC is simply unacceptable. It is also a criminal offence. This speaks volumes of the BJP-Shinde Sena government's low respect for Hindus and our temples.

BJP leader and Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has been eyeing Banganga for a very long time and this demolition needs to be seen in the context of his real estate development interests. It is painful to see the destruction of a Hindu holy site of Lord Ram and by an anti-Hindu BJP. We call for the immediate resignation of the BMC commissioner. Enough is enough", said Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP Mumbai President.

During the repair and cleaning work of the historic Banganga Tank area in Mumbai, a bulldozer was used on the steps, causing damage to this site of historical and spiritual significance. Upon receiving information about the incident, Cabinet Minister and local MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha visited the site this morning with officials from the Mumbai Municipal Corporation and the police. Minister Lodha contacted Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, instructing him to file an FIR against the contractor appointed for the work and ordered the contractor to be blacklisted.

He also directed the officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Mumbai Municipal Corporation to commence repair work immediately, which is to be completed within the next 72 hours. To prevent such incidents in the future, a local committee will be established to oversee the ongoing work. Additionally, a committee of Mumbai Municipal Corporation officials will be set up to investigate the entire incident, with a report to be submitted within the next 15 days."We are always committed to preserving and conserving Mumbai's historical heritage. The site will soon be restored to its original state!" assured Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.