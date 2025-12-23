ACC Approves Immediate Repatriation of NIA Chief Sadanand Date to Maharashtra

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Monday approved the immediate repatriation of senior IPS officer and National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief Sadanand Vasant Date to his parent cadre, Maharashtra. With the current Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla’s tenure ending on December 31, Date is being considered the strongest contender for the post. Notably, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are scheduled to be held in January, making this move extremely significant from the perspective of law and order and security leadership in the state.

According to an order issued by the Central Government, the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs has been approved, thereby curtailing Sadanand Date’s deputation and sending him back to his parent cadre. The Home Ministry had received a request from the Maharashtra Government seeking his return to the state. Sources said that Date could be appointed as the state’s police chief for a two-year tenure, extending until December 2027.

A 1990-batch IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, Sadanand Vasant Date’s life story stands as an example of struggle and inspiration. Born into a modest family, Date supported his education in his childhood by distributing newspapers. Despite limited resources, he prioritized education and discipline and rose to join the Indian Police Service. His journey is considered inspirational for young officers in the police force.

Vast Experience and Bravery During26/11

Throughout his career, Sadanand Date has held key positions in the Mumbai Police, the CBI, and several important state and central agencies. He has served as the head of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and was also the first Commissioner of the Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate, which was formed in 2020. In the Mumbai Police, he handled sensitive assignments such as Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) and the Crime Branch. In 2023, he was appointed as the Director General of the NIA.

During the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, his role in directly confronting terrorists and safely evacuating women and children from the Cama and Albless Hospital was historic. For this extraordinary bravery, he was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry.