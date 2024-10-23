Accused Absconding for 20 Years Arrested by NM Joshi Marg Police in Fraud Case

Mumbai's NM Joshi Marg Police have arrested a man who has been absconding for 20 years in connection with a fraud case. The arrested individual has been identified as Khalid Latif Thakur (60), who was nabbed from Palm Beach Road, Sector 19 in Navi Mumbai. According to the police, Thakur had been hiding in Navi Mumbai after going on the run.

As per officials from the NM Joshi Marg Police Station, a fraud case was registered against Khalid Latif Thakur in 2005. Following the registration of the case, Thakur was arrested and spent some time in jail before being granted bail by the court. After securing bail, he lived in the Mazgaon area of Mumbai but quietly changed his residence after some time. During court proceedings related to the case, Thakur stopped appearing in court. Despite being ordered by the court to present himself, he continued to remain absent, leading the court to declare him an absconder.

Once the court declared him absconding, the police began efforts to trace him. The responsibility for tracking down Thakur was given to API Somnath Deshmane. During the investigation, Deshmane and his team received information from confidential sources indicating that Thakur was hiding in Navi Mumbai. Acting on this tip, the police tracked his whereabouts and arrested him from Navi Mumbai.