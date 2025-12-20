Actor Gajendra Chauhan Scammed Online, Oshiwara Police Swiftly Refund Amount

Actor Gajendra Chauhan, who rose to fame for portraying Yudhishthira in B.R. Chopra’s iconic television series Mahabharat, was recently cheated by an unidentified cyber fraudster in an online scam. However, acting swiftly on his complaint, the Oshiwara Police managed to freeze the defrauded amount and successfully transfer it back to his bank account. Following this, Chauhan personally visited the Oshiwara Police Station to thank the concerned police officers and staff for their prompt action.

Meanwhile, the Oshiwara Police have registered a case against the unknown cyber fraudster under charges of cheating and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, and further investigation is underway.

Sixty-nine-year-old Gajendra Chauhan resides with his family in the Oshiwara–Lokhandwala area of Andheri. He has acted in several television serials and Hindi films, with his role as Yudhishthira in Mahabharat earning him widespread recognition. On Wednesday, December 10, Chauhan was at home when he came across an advertisement for D-Mart while browsing Facebook. The advertisement claimed that dry fruits were being offered at discounted rates. He clicked on the link to place an order, after which he received an OTP on his mobile phone.

After entering the OTP to confirm the order, an amount of Rs 98,000 was debited from his bank account within a short time. Upon receiving an alert message from the bank, Chauhan realised that he had been cheated. He immediately approached the Oshiwara Police and lodged a complaint against the unknown cyber fraudster.

Following the complaint, Police Inspector Anand Pagare, Police Sub-Inspector Sharad Devre, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashok Konde and Police Constable Vikram Sarnobat initiated an investigation. On examining Chauhan’s bank statement, the police found that the amount had been routed to a Croma outlet through a payment gateway. The police team then contacted the concerned nodal officers and requested that the transaction amount be frozen.

Acting on the request made through emails and messages, the nodal officers froze the amount in the concerned bank account. The frozen sum was later transferred back to Gajendra Chauhan’s bank account. Relieved after recovering the cheated amount, Chauhan expressed his gratitude to the Oshiwara Police for their timely and effective intervention.