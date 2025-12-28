Actor Sushant Singh Flags Late-Night Noise Issue, Tags Mumbai Police Over Loud Music

Actor Sushant Singh recently used X, formerly Twitter, to flag concerns about noise pollution in his locality. Tagging the Mumbai Police, the actor alleged that a rooftop restaurant situated beside his residential building in Amboli was playing excessively loud music late into the night. He shared a video recorded at 10:40 PM, questioning whether such sound levels were permitted after the stipulated 10 PM deadline. Singh also mentioned that the disturbance continued even while he was posting the complaint online. His post triggered widespread discussion among users about noise control laws, civic accountability, and the importance of strict enforcement to protect residents’ peace and safety.

Sushant Singh Calls Out 'Blaring Loud Music'

Sharing a video, the Satya actor tweeted, "Dear @MumbaiPolice this rooftop restaurant Trove9 next to my residential building has been blaring loud music for the last few nights past 10 PM. Is this legal? This video was recorded at 10:40 PM and the noise is still on at the time of posting this tweet."

Dear @MumbaiPolice this rooftop restaurant Trove9 next to my residential building has been blaring loud music for the last few nights past 10 PM. Is this legal? This video was recorded at 10:40 PM and the noise is still on at the time of posting this tweet. pic.twitter.com/Rgq1EzPxoN — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh ‏سشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) December 27, 2025

The official handle of the Mumbai Police responded to the tweet, stating that the Amboli Police Station had been informed.

Meanwhile, netizens rallied in the comments section to show their support. A person commented, "MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice. Kindly look at this immediately, Loud music is a punishable offense in India. Using loudspeakers is prohibited from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m."

Another wrote, "Playing loud music beyond 10 PM violates noise regulations and residents’ right to peace. The Bombay High Court in Jaago Nehru Nagar Residents Welfare Association v. Commissioner of Police (2025) has clearly prohibited such acts. Bars must comply with the law and respect neighbourhood harmony."

About Sushant Singh

Sushant Singh is a well-known Indian television and film actor with a career spanning multiple mediums. He gained widespread recognition as the host and narrator of the popular crime-based television show Savdhaan India, where his intense narration style left a strong impact on audiences. Over the years, he has also showcased his acting skills in several Hindi films. His notable film credits include Satya, Jungle, Company, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Kai Po Che! and Lakshaya, establishing him as a versatile performer in both television and cinema.