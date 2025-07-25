Actress Ruchi Gujjar Accuses Producer Karan Singh Chauhan of ₹24 Lakh Fraud; Files FIR

Actress Ruchi Gujjar has filed an FIR at Oshiwara Police Station against film producer Karan Singh Chauhan, alleging him of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and issuing threats. The case revolves around a financial dispute of ₹24 lakh concerning the co-production of a Hindi television serial.

According to the FIR, Ruchi alleges that between July 2023 and January 2024, she transferred the money in multiple instalments from her firm SR Events and Entertainment to various accounts linked to Karan’s company K Studios and others. She stated that the money was invested based on Chauhan’s claim that he was launching a Hindi serial on Sony TV, for which he offered her the role of co-producer and even shared documents related to the project.

Police sources confirm that based on Ruchi’s complaint, an FIR was registered on 24 July 2025 under sections 318(4), 352, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 2023. Ruchi told the police that the producer had initially contacted her via WhatsApp and presented himself as a legitimate showrunner.

She further claimed that despite multiple follow-ups, the promised serial never materialised, and Chauhan kept evading her queries. Later, she discovered that her funds had allegedly been diverted to a film project titled "So Long Valley", which is set to release on 27 July 2025. When she confronted him about the return of her money, Chauhan allegedly began threatening her.

The FIR includes detailed banking transactions, account numbers, and the total financial loss incurred. The Oshiwara Police have initiated a formal investigation and are examining all bank transfers, call records, and other relevant evidence.

It is noteworthy that Ruchi Gujjar had earlier made headlines for wearing a necklace featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo during her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.